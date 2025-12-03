A third-grade teacher at Ireland Elementary has been named the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Staff Member of the Month for November.

Mrs. Amy Buechlein was selected for her leadership in the classroom and her commitment to helping students succeed academically and personally. School officials say she puts students first in every decision, incorporates creative and engaging lessons, and consistently focuses on character development, including respect and kindness.

Staff members highlighted the way she supports students outside the classroom as well, attending activities and going out of her way to make them feel valued. One family noted how she helped their child stay connected during a recent absence by delivering homework and arranging cards from classmates.

The district congratulated Buechlein for her impact at Ireland Elementary and thanked her for her dedication to GJCS students.