The City of Tell City has been awarded more than $228,000 through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program.

The funding, part of the 2026-1 grant cycle, is expected to cover up to 80 percent of the construction and material costs for upcoming road improvement projects in the city.

Mayor Chris Cail said the investment will help strengthen local infrastructure and support long-term economic growth by improving road conditions and the city’s transportation network.

The projects supported by the grant will be announced as planning continues.

More information can be found on the “City of Tell City” Facebook page,