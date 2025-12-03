The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its Quarterly Business Grant, offering support to locally owned companies working to grow and enhance their services.

To qualify, businesses must be located within Dubois County, locally owned and operated, and active members of the Chamber.

Eligible applicants must have 50 or fewer full-time employees, be registered and in good standing with state or local officials, and not be publicly traded or a subsidiary of another company.

It is important to note that any pending litigation must also be disclosed.

The application deadline is December 10, and the grant is intended to help strengthen businesses that contribute to the local economy.

Those interested in applying can find full details on the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce website.