An elderly man was taken to a hospital after a house fire Tuesday that severely damaged a home in Dale.

Fire crews arriving on scene found flames breaking through the roof and front of the house, with fire already reaching the attic which, in turn made conditions that made extinguishing the blaze especially difficult. Investigators believe the fire began in the kitchen and say the home had no active utilities at the time.

Officials suspect that one or more kerosene heaters in the house may have sparked the fire. First responders also believe a pet may have died in the blaze. A multi-department response included firefighters from Carter Fire District and Jackson Township Fire.

The official cause remains under investigation.