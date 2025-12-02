The Jasper Chamber has announced a local business will be holding a celebration for its 50th anniversary.

This event will be held by Sports Garden, a sporting goods store that also offers custom embroidery and screen printing, located at 115 US-231 in the Southgate Shopping Center in Jasper. The anniversary celebration is set for Thursday, December 11th, 2025, at 8:30 AM.

In addition, the Jasper Chamber reminds there will be a ribbon cutting for GG’s Pizza in the Southgate Shopping Center on Monday, December 8th, 2025, at 11 AM.