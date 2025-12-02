Latest News

Sports Garden 50th Anniversary Celebration and Local Ribbon Cutting Announced by Jasper Chamber Dubois County Announces Five-Week Closure on 820 E for Bridge Work No Injuries Reported After Tell City Fire Displaces Multiple Nonprofits and Shops ICAC Task Force Assists in Arrest of Dubois County Man on Child Exploitation Charges Astra Theatre 2026 Season Tickets Now on Sale

The Dubois County Highway Department will close a section of 820 East beginning Monday, December 8, to replace the bridge deck and beams at a structure located roughly 200 feet north of 175 South.

The closure is expected to last approximately five weeks as crews complete the replacement project. County officials note that the timeline may shift depending on weather conditions or unforeseen issues.

Drivers who regularly use this stretch of 820 East are encouraged to plan alternate routes during the construction period.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post