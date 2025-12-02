The Dubois County Highway Department will close a section of 820 East beginning Monday, December 8, to replace the bridge deck and beams at a structure located roughly 200 feet north of 175 South.

The closure is expected to last approximately five weeks as crews complete the replacement project. County officials note that the timeline may shift depending on weather conditions or unforeseen issues.

Drivers who regularly use this stretch of 820 East are encouraged to plan alternate routes during the construction period.