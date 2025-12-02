Marilyn (Kerstiens) Mullis, 82, of Siberia, passed away on Sunday, November 30, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born October 29, 1943, to Raymond and Rosa (Oeding) Kerstiens. She married Oscar Mullis on April 20, 1963, in St. Meinrad. They shared 61 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on July 22, 2024.

Marilyn devoted her life to caring for her family and helping on the family farm. She was a member of St. Meinrad Catholic Church and participated in various organizations, including the Ladies Sodality, St. Meinrad Legion Auxiliary, and Twin Lakes Homemaker’s Club. She will be remembered for her kindness, devotion to family, and love of quilting and playing games.

She is survived by five sons and one daughter: Jerry (Lisa) Mullis of Birdseye; Tim (Lisa) Mullis of Adyeville; Darrell (Marlene) Mullis of Santa Claus; Scott (Ginger) Mullis of Siberia; Kurt (Nicole) Mullis of Bretzville; and Linda (Wayne) Bueltel of Ferdinand. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virlee Howe of Birdseye and Anna (Hilary) Jacob of Kyana; and one brother, Bill (Cathy) Kerstiens of Ferdinand.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dennis (Norma) Kerstiens and Ronald Kerstiens (in infancy); two sisters, Bernice (Robert) May and Helen Miley; and one brother-in-law, Kenneth Howe.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM CT on Friday, December 5, at St. Meinrad Catholic Church, with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00–7:00 PM CT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and again Friday from 7:00–9:00 AM CT at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.