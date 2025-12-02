A devastating fire in Tell City has left several organizations and local businesses facing significant loss, including the United Way of Perry County’s Angel Store, the Perry County News, and Gypzy’s Trunk Thrift & Alterations. City officials confirmed there were no reported injuries, and emergency crews acted quickly to contain the blaze.

The Tell City Fire Department, Tell City Police Department, and multiple responding agencies worked through the incident, earning deep gratitude from the community and city leaders.

With Christmas approaching, Tell City Mayor Chris Cail said the city will work closely with the United Way of Perry County to ensure the Angel Store can continue its mission without interruption as families prepare for the holiday season. City officials also plan to support the Perry County News and Gypzy’s Trunk however needed as they navigate this unexpected and difficult displacement.

The loss is described as heartbreaking, but community leaders emphasized that Tell City and Perry County remain resilient. Residents are encouraged to follow the Facebook pages and websites of the impacted organizations for information on how to help as recovery efforts move forward.

More details on assistance opportunities will be shared as they become available.