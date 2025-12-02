Linda L. Davis, age 77, of Lawrenceville, Illinois, passed away at 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Linda was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on March 26, 1948, to Eddie Vontress and Estella Mae (Brown) Williams.

She was 1966 graduate of Vincennes Lincoln High School.

She was a housekeeper for many years.

Linda enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are four children, Timothy Vontress Williams, Lawrenceville, IL, Shelley Tweedy, Vincennes, IN, Angela Webb, Lawrenceville, IL, and Lorie (Stephen) McNew, Bicknell, IN, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and one brother, Jack (Ruth) Brown, Brownsburg, IN.

Preceding her in death are one grandson, Skyler, one great-great grandson, Isaiah, and one brother, Jerry Williams.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

