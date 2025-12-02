Bonnie J. Hemphill, age 79, of Holland, passed away at 10:11 a.m., Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

She was born August 17, 1946, in Buffaloville, Indiana, to Rose (Taylor) Hartloff. Bonnie enjoyed playing bingo and making potholders. She was preceded in death by her mother; and one brother, Bill Hartloff.

She is survived by one brother, Larry (Kathy) Cooper of Radcliff, Kentucky; a sister-in-law, Audrey Hartloff of Holland; and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Bonnie J. Hemphill will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T. (9:00 a.m., C.S.T.), on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. Burial will take place in Dale Cemetery. Pastor Daniel Landin will officiate the service. There will be no public visitation. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com