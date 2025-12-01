The Huntingburg Police Department’s Detective Division, working as affiliates of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, has arrested 51-year-old Christopher E. Wilson of Dubois following an investigation into child solicitation and vicarious sexual gratification.

The investigation began on October 21, 2025, after detectives reviewed a Cyber Tip Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip, generated by Instagram, involved an adult male communicating with a minor female under the age of 16. Detectives later identified the user of the involved Instagram account as Wilson.

A search warrant and subpoenas to electronic and internet service providers led investigators to additional evidence of child solicitation and vicarious sexual gratification. On December 1, 2025, search warrants were executed at locations in Jasper and Dubois with assistance from the Jasper Police Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Ferdinand Police Department, and the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office. Several electronic devices were seized and will be examined by the Knox County High Tech Crime Unit for further evidence.

Wilson was transported to the Huntingburg Police Department for an interview before being taken into custody. He was booked into the Dubois County Security Center on one Level 4 felony count of Vicarious Sexual Gratification and one Level 5 felony count of Child Solicitation.

The investigation was carried out by Huntingburg detectives affiliated with the Indiana ICAC Task Force, a statewide multiagency initiative led by the Indiana State Police that investigates online child exploitation. According to ICAC, investigators evaluate thousands of tips each year, investigate hundreds of cases, and rescue dozens of children from ongoing sexual abuse.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation or solicitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Anyone needing to report an internet-related crime against a child is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

The Huntingburg Police Department notes that all charges are allegations, and Wilson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.