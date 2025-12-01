In preparation for the ninth season of entertainment in the historic Astra Theatre since major renovations took place, multiple performances and the launch of 2026 season tickets have been announced.

The following events are confirmed shows for 2026, with 6 more musicians and 2 more comedians to be announced soon:

Magnolia Boulevard – The season will kick off on Saturday, February 7th, when Magnolia Boulevard, a rapidly rising ensemble, brings some southern rock and the Delta blues, all with a hearty helping of Americana and Appalachian soul to The Astra.

Vincent Neil Emerson – A staple among folk and country music fans nationwide, Vincent Neil Emerson will perform on Friday, March 27th. His first LP, Fried Chicken & Evil Women, from 2019, established him as a refreshing voice in the modern country music landscape.

Dave Dugan – On Saturday, April 18th, comedian Dave Dugan will bring plenty of laughs to the theatre. Dave's original and clean humor and observations have made him a highly-sought after comedian who customizes humor for each performance to best fit the audience.

The Why Store – Returning to The Astra on Saturday, June 13th, The Why Store is an American rock band formed in the late 1980s in Muncie, IN, and, once again, is officially open for business.

Woomblies Rock Orchestra – On Saturday, June 27th, Woomblies Rock Orchestra will present a unique concert for all attendees. They are a powerhouse of talent with 9 musicians, including a 4-piece string section, playing some of the greatest Rock and Motown music.

2026 season tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com priced at $300; including 10 concerts, 3 comedy events, and the annual Rock Lotto. In addition, two movie events – the return of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and a Christmas movie – will be included with the 2026 season tickets.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks and drinks available for purchase during its events.