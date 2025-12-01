The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are inviting women discerning a call to religious life to attend a Come & See Weekend from January 2–4, 2026. The retreat is open to single Catholic women ages 18 to 40 and offers an opportunity to connect with others exploring a vocation, experience the Benedictine way of life, and learn more about the mission and daily rhythms of the community. The weekend also includes time for discussion, questions, and personal reflection.

Those interested in reserving a spot or seeking additional details can contact Sister Jill Reuber at vocation@thedome.org

or 812-367-1411 ext. 2830.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand form one of the largest communities of Benedictine women in the country, with more than 95 members. Their work centers on prayer, community, hospitality, and service. Founded in 1867 by four young sisters who came to Ferdinand to teach local children, the community has welcomed more than 1,000 women since its establishment. Today, members serve in a wide range of ministries, including education, social work, parish ministry, counseling, nursing, chaplaincy, youth ministry, and more.

Additional information is available at vocation@thedome.org

or 812-367-1411.