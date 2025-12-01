Latest News

ICAC Task Force Assists in Arrest of Dubois County Man on Child Exploitation Charges Astra Theatre 2026 Season Tickets Now on Sale Sisters of St. Benedict to Host January ‘Come & See’ Weekend in Ferdinand “Christmas for Cora” Spaghetti Fundraiser Set for December 13 at Sultan’s Run Santa Claus Post Office Now Offering 2025 Special Holiday Postmark

The community is invited to come together for a special holiday fundraiser, “Christmas for Cora,” taking place Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Sultan’s Run Golf Course in Jasper. The open house event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomes attendees of all ages.

The event will feature a spaghetti dinner with gluten-free options, live music by Chris Dixon, a silent auction with items donated by local businesses and individuals, pictures with Santa, a bake sale, hot chocolate bar, kids’ crafts and activities, cookie decorating, dog-treat decorating, and more.

Dinners can be reserved online at https://forms.gle/6ztqXFyEqosftP678, with each meal ticket priced at $20 and payable at the door. All proceeds from the event will support the Hopf family and assist with medical costs for their youngest daughter, Cora.

A flyer with additional details and a QR code for meal reservations is available. For more information, organizers can be contacted by email or at 812-719-2955.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post