The community is invited to come together for a special holiday fundraiser, “Christmas for Cora,” taking place Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Sultan’s Run Golf Course in Jasper. The open house event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomes attendees of all ages.

The event will feature a spaghetti dinner with gluten-free options, live music by Chris Dixon, a silent auction with items donated by local businesses and individuals, pictures with Santa, a bake sale, hot chocolate bar, kids’ crafts and activities, cookie decorating, dog-treat decorating, and more.

Dinners can be reserved online at https://forms.gle/6ztqXFyEqosftP678, with each meal ticket priced at $20 and payable at the door. All proceeds from the event will support the Hopf family and assist with medical costs for their youngest daughter, Cora.

A flyer with additional details and a QR code for meal reservations is available. For more information, organizers can be contacted by email or at 812-719-2955.