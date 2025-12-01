John “Junior” Seavers, Jr., age 57, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at his home.

He was born September 28, 1968, in Huntingburg to John, Sr. and Judy (Bryant) Seavers. Junior was fun-loving and kind-hearted. He will be missed by Southern Indiana Adult Group Services, ResCare staff members and his caregivers, Wilma Miller and Rhonda Bailey. His favorite past times were going on outings to Wilstem Wildlife Park where Junior found the animals to be “very kind and gentle souls”; yard sales and bowling. In 2019 he placed 5th in the state with the Special Olympics. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Junior is survived by his brother, Marty Seavers.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. EST, Monday, December 8, 2025. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com