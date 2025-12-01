Latest News

The Santa Claus Post Office is once again offering its famous postmark – A tradition that has delighted customers for more than four decades.

Each December, the famous, small-town post office receives more than 400,000 pieces of mail from across the country and around the world, and the annual postmark provides a way to add extra holiday spirit to Christmas cards and mail.

The Santa Claus Postmark is designed by a local high school student each year, and this year’s is available exclusively at the Santa Claus Post Office on working days, December 1st-24th, 2025.

Those interested in getting the Santa Claus Postmark on their holiday mail can find the guidelines here: santaclausind.org/blog/2025-Santa-Claus-Postmark-Design-Revealed.

On By Celia Neukam

