The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2026 Senate Page Program.

Through the full-day program, students in grades 6-12 tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates from the Senate floor, and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet their state senator.

The Senate Page Program will begin in January and continue throughout the legislative session. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, and groups serve together on Wednesdays. They begin their day at 8:30 AM and are dismissed at 3:30 PM.

Indiana law permits eligible students to serve as a Senate Page one day per legislative session and receive an excused absence from school for their participation.

Those interested are recommended to apply early as positions fill quickly.

Students or parents should submit an application corresponding with the date they would like to page. Once the application is submitted, the Senate Page Office will reach out to confirm the paging date and ensure all required participation forms are signed.

For more information or to apply, visit indianasenatepage.com.