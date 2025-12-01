Special Olympics Indiana announced they’ve reached the historic milestone of now serving more than 20,000 athletes statewide for the first time. This record number reflects sustained growth across youth, adult, and Unified programming, and signals a powerful statewide commitment to advancing opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Reaching 20,000 athletes marks a defining moment for the organization, which launched in Indiana in 1969 with just a handful of participants and a vision to create a world where people of all abilities could train, compete, and belong. In present day, that vision has transformed into a statewide movement that reaches into schools, communities, workplaces, and families across Indiana.

Along with increasing participation in 20 Olympic-style sports, several key initiatives have fueled Special Olympics Indiana’s growth. The Unified Champion Schools® program – which brings students with and without intellectual disabilities together through sports, leadership, and whole-school engagement – has been adopted by more than 600 Indiana schools. As a result, thousands of students are joining inclusive sports teams annually, often becoming lifelong Special Olympics athletes, Unified partners, coaches, and volunteers.

Young Athletes, designed for children ages 2-7, offers early learning providers a program for play-based activities that fosters motor development and social inclusion. Starting with three programs statewide in 2024, there is interest from more than a dozen communities for expansion.

At the community level, increased access to training programs and strengthened local county organizations have contributed to the rising athlete count. State championship events and regional competitions are experiencing some of their highest participation levels in years.

To learn more about Special Olympics Indiana, visit soindiana.org/.