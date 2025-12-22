The American Red Cross is encouraging giving blood or platelets to help make up for the winter donor drop, where bad weather and holiday travels require donors to reschedule or cancel. They state Types O, A negative, and B negative blood donors are especially needed now.

Those who come to give from December 19th, 2025 through January 4th, 2026, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last (Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts for details).

In addition, as a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give from January 1st-25th, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area (Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for details).

In the local area, upcoming blood donation opportunities from December 22nd, 2025 through January 4th, 2026 include:

Crawford County

Marengo 12/26/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marengo Cave, 400 E. State Rd. 64



Daviess County

Washington 12/22/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1808 E National Hwy



Dubois County

Birdseye 1/2/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pine Ridge Elementary School, 4613 S Pine Ridge Rd 12/26/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Birdseye Fire Department, 308 S. St Rd 145

Ferdinand 12/24/2025: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., YMCA-Ferdinand, 131 E 16 street

Jasper 12/23/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jasper Church of the Nazarene, 1050 W Ackerman Rd



Gibson County

Francisco 12/29/2025: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Francisco Church of Nazarene, 305 S Cross St



Perry County

Tell City 12/22/2025: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Ivy Tech – Tell City, 1034 31st St. 12/30/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Tell City, 8480 Dauby Ln



Pike County

Petersburg 12/30/2025: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 207 South 7th Street

Winslow 12/29/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Patoka Township VFD Station 51, 1554 IN-64



Spencer County

Dale 12/23/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln Heritage Public Library, 105 north wallace street



Those who are unable to give blood or platelets are encouraged to consider making a financial donation to support the Red Cross’s lifesaving mission at redcross.org.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.