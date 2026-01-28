The Indiana Ready Mixed Concrete Association awarded its 2025 Agricultural Award to Concrete Supply, Seufert Construction, and Universal Design Associates for their work on a local freezer addition at Merkley & Sons Packing Company.

The award recognizes concrete projects that support Indiana’s farming and ag-business industries designed to withstand heavy use, protect valuable products, and keep operations running efficiently. Projects are honored for durability, thoughtful design, and the role concrete plays in strengthening rural communities.

The Merkley & Sons freezer addition utilized 250 cubic yards of concrete supplied by Concrete Supply and was completed in the first half of 2025. Concrete mixes had to meet the demands of a food-related cold storage facility.

Designed by Universal Design Associates and constructed by Seufert Construction, the project presented a unique set of challenges that required close coordination and adaptability. Unpredictable weather, fluctuating temperatures, and heavy rainfall made maintaining proper subgrade conditions difficult, while the site’s tight footprint limited space for equipment movement and material staging.

IRMCA recognized Concrete Supply, Seufert Construction, and Universal Design Associates during the 2026 IRMCA Indiana Winter Mixer, held recently in Indianapolis.