Sarah Katherine Elliott (Kay), age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on January 23, 2026.

She was born in Washington, Indiana, to the late Ralph and Louise (Gercken) Riester. Kay spent her life rooted in southern Indiana, where she was devoted to her family and the home she lovingly built around them.

Kay loved to travel and was creative in many ways. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and was a terrific cook. Babies and children gave her great joy, and she was happiest when family was around, cherishing time spent together and creating lasting memories.

She was actively involved in her community, serving as a band parent booster and as a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts, always supporting and encouraging young people. Kay was also a longtime member of Tri Kappa Sorority, where she formed lasting friendships and generously gave of her time.

She worked for many years as an administrative assistant at WITZ, and later continued her career at Touch of Class, where she worked for many more years.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Paul) Henderson, Jeff (Kim) Elliott, and David Elliott; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George “Dave” Elliott, in December of 2025; her parents, Ralph and Louise Riester; her siblings, Martha Olinger, Jeannette Clark, Shirley Reckelhoff, Mary McRae, and Gary Riester; her in-laws, Robert Reckelhoff, Jerry McRae, and Mary Lou Riester; and nephews Kurt Reckelhoff and Aaron Haverly.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home, North Chapel, in Jasper, Indiana.

Kay will be remembered for her love of family, her generosity, her creativity, and her quiet strength. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Memorial contributions may be made to Anderson Woods.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.