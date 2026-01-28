Gov. Mike Braun announced today that the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) returned to normal daily operations at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27, after being activated to Level III (Emergency Conditions) since Saturday, Jan. 24, to coordinate the state’s response to the extreme winter storm.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun

“Indiana took a proactive approach to respond to this extreme winter weather, and our state agencies worked hand in hand to keep Hoosiers safe over the past few days,” said Gov. Braun. “I want to thank our first responders, emergency responders, snowplow operators, Indiana National Guardsmen and volunteers who selflessly dedicated these last 72 hours to the public safety of our state.”

During the activation, the SEOC fulfilled mission requests and provided resources and support to local communities, including:

The Indiana State Police had nearly 4,000 calls for service. They responded to 828 vehicle crashes and more than 500 slide-offs. More than 1,000 motorists have been assisted.

Nearly 300 Indiana National Guardsmen were activated and created 24 Highway Assistance Teams. They engaged with 192 vehicles, assisted more than 80 vehicles and transported 16 stranded motorists.

The Indiana Department of Transportation operated on a statewide full call out, with over 800 plow trucks deployed around the clock on state roads, U.S. routes and interstates.

The SEOC completed mission requests for intersection clearance, expedited delivery of propane to support communications capabilities, and delivered cots and blankets to local communities throughout the state.

This activation brought together subject matter experts from local, state and federal agencies, in addition to external partners, into one location to facilitate an effective, direct and coordinated response to the winter storm.