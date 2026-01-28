The Jasper Band Parent Organization is inviting the public to attend its annual Notable Event Auction and Dinner Fundraiser, the group’s largest fundraising effort of the year supporting local band programs.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper and is open to adults 21 and older. Proceeds from the event benefit all Jasper band programs, including Marching, Pep, Symphonic, Jazz, and Concert Bands, as well as Guard, Winter Guard, and the Jasper Middle School band.

Funds raised through the Notable Event help provide new uniforms, props, transportation, scholarships, and instruments. A portion of the proceeds is also designated for the Jasper Bands’ endowment through the Dubois County Community Foundation, supporting the long-term future of local music education.

The evening will feature dinner, silent and live auctions, and games of chance. Auction items are available for a wide range of budgets and include sporting event tickets, themed baskets, local merchandise and gift certificates, and unique experiences such as wine tastings, meal deliveries, scavenger hunts, and rounds of golf.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour featuring a cash bar and grazing table, along with the opening of the silent auction. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by a dessert auction. The silent auction concludes at 7:30 p.m., leading into the live auction, with games of chance available throughout the night.

Tickets are $50 per person with a recommended business casual dress code. Reservations are encouraged by February 20, after which tickets may be available for $55 per person. Games of chance may be purchased upon entry.

Those unable to attend may still support the Jasper Band programs through donations. Checks made payable to the Jasper Band Parent Organization can be mailed to Notable Event, P.O. Box 948, Jasper, IN 47547.

Tickets can be purchased online.

The Jasper Band Parent Organization supports and enhances musical education in the Jasper community through fundraising efforts and special events that provide essential resources for student musicians.