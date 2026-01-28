Indiana Governor Mike Braun today highlighted the transformative impact of Power Up Indiana’s workforce development initiative, showcasing a wide range of success stories from employers and Hoosiers across the state who have leveraged training, upskilling, and career development to strengthen Indiana’s economy. Power Up Indiana continues to empower businesses large and small to invest in their current workforce, grow wages, and build a stronger, more competitive talent pipeline.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun

“Power Up Indiana is proving that workforce development isn’t just good for business – it’s life-changing for Hoosiers and their families,” said Gov. Braun. “We’re proud to celebrate these success stories and the employers who are shaping a future where every Hoosier has the opportunity to build a rewarding career right here in our state.”



Through Power Up, companies such as Gaylor Electric, Hoosier Crane, Evonik, and Cook Group are leading the charge by creating pathways for employees to access industry-recognized credentials, expand skill sets, and transition into high-demand careers with sustainable wages. Other employers like Arcamed, Twin Springs Counseling, Endress+Hauser, and Dot Transportation have embraced upskilling as a core part of their growth strategy, strengthening their teams and enhancing opportunities for workers at every stage of their career.

Power Up successes span a diversity of sectors and employee experiences – from healthcare providers building direct pipelines for nursing and clinical roles to manufacturing and logistics firms cultivating technical talent and leadership potential from within. These stories reflect not only improved business outcomes but also increased personal and economic mobility for Hoosier workers, demonstrating that when employers invest in their people, Indiana’s workforce thrives.

The full collection of Power Up Indiana success stories can be viewed at https://www.in.gov/dwd/power-up/success-stories/.

About Power Up Indiana

Power Up Indiana is part of the State of Indiana’s ongoing effort to support workforce growth and business competitiveness by incentivizing employers to invest in training that leads to wage gains and career progression for employees. The program provides a strategic framework for supporting skill development and recognition of companies committed to building talent from within.