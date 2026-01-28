The World Food Championships (WFC), the ultimate destination for competitive cooking and Food Sport, announced today its return to Indianapolis for a third consecutive year. The 2026 World Food Championships will take place October 15-18, 2026, once again at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, continuing a successful and growing partnership with a coalition of strong Indiana-based partners.

Building on the momentum of the past two years, WFC 2026 will welcome hundreds of elite competitors from around the world, all vying for championship titles, life-changing prize money, and a place in Food Sport history. The multi-day event will feature a refined competition schedule designed to elevate both the competitor and fan experience.

Competition will begin with qualifying rounds on Thursday and Friday, setting the stage for an action-packed weekend. Saturday will spotlight fan-favorite and community-driven ancillary events, including WFC Junior, Battle of the Branches, the Redemption Tournament, and the beloved Biscuits & Jampionship. The event will culminate on Sunday, when all ten core categories conduct their Final Rounds and crown World Champions live on the Kitchen Arena stage.

“Indianapolis has proven to be an incredible home for the World Food Championships,” said Mike McCloud, Founder and CEO of World Food Championships. “The city, the venue, and the community have embraced Food Sport in a way that aligns perfectly with our mission – to celebrate culinary talent, passion, and competition at the highest level. As we head into year three, we’re excited to build on what’s worked, introduce new programming elements, and focus on elevating the experience for competitors, partners, and fans alike.”

The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center has played a key role in supporting WFC’s growth and vision, providing a dynamic campus capable of hosting large-scale culinary competition, live judging, fan engagement, and consumer-driven programming. The event will again be based in the state-of-the-art Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion.

Adding to that energy, Larry Dickerson, Founder and Director of Culinary Crossroads, added, “Over the past two years, a growing coalition of over 35 Indiana businesses and organizations have become involved with the World Food Championships and are recognizing the power and potential of this partnership for the entire state of Indiana.”

Over the coming months, WFC will announce new and expanded programming elements for 2026, further enhancing the festival atmosphere and reinforcing Indianapolis as a premier destination for Food Sport. These additions will build on the strong foundation established during the first two years, with a continued focus on innovation, accessibility, food sampling, and entertainment that celebrates the Food Sport community.

Additional details regarding tickets, programming updates, and qualification opportunities will be released in the months ahead. Competitors, partners, and fans of Food Sport can stay up to date on all things related to the World Food Championships by visiting worldfoodchampionships.com or by following World Food Championships on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships), X (@WorldFoodChamp), and LinkedIn (@WorldFoodChampionshipsHoldings).