Edna June DeKemper, age 98, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

June was born in French Lick, Indiana, on February 23, 1927, to Edward and Rhoda (Seybold) McBride. She married Morris DeKemper on November 3, 1951, at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church in French Lick, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2016.

She was a graduate of French Lick High School.

She worked as a bookkeeper at several places over the years, including, Lilly Cup, the Sheraton Hotel, and Good Samaritan Nursing Center.

She was a member of St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana, the Musical Bells, the Dubois Volunteer Fireman’s Association Ladies Auxiliary, and the Dubois County Extension Homemakers.

June enjoyed reading the Bible, playing piano, painting, sketching, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons, Terry (Carol) DeKemper, Celestine, IN, Tom (Tina) DeKemper, Jasper, IN, and Joe (Cherie) DeKemper, Dubois, IN, six grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one sister, Mittie Audry McBride.

A funeral service for June DeKemper will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow at St. Raphael’s Cemetery in Dubois.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

The family would like to extend their thanks to St. Charles Health Campus and to Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for June.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s UCC or to a favorite charity.

