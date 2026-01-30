Actors Community Theatre (ACT) announces paid production staff opportunities for its upcoming performances of Legally Blonde: The Musical. The performances will be held on July 23-26, 2026 at the Jasper Arts Center.

ACT is currently looking to fill the following paid positions: Director, Music Director, and Stage Manager. Other positions will be open for applications in mid-March.

The Director oversees all aspects of the production including, but not limited to casting, artistic vision, rehearsals, operating within budget, and coordinating or ensuring that all requirements for a successful production are met.

The Stage Manager assists the Director with scheduling, coordinates rehearsal spaces, assists the rehearsal process, helps run performances, works as a liaison between the cast and Director to dictate any announcements or information, and fulfills other duties assigned by the Director.

The Music Director’s main responsibility is to teach the vocal music to the cast. Additionally, the Music Director runs the vocal rehearsals and ensures the cast is maintaining proper vocal health. Other responsibilities include assembling and working with all the musicians or software needed for the production. The Music Director also directs the cast for the duration of the production.

More information and production team applications can be found at www.ActorsCommunityTheatre.com.

Applications are due by Sunday, March 1st, 2026.

Some applicants may be asked to interview either in person, via Zoom, or phone call on March 9th, 2026.

More information about auditions will be announced in late Spring. Ticket sales will be announced following cast announcements.