VFW Post 673 is inviting the public to attend its second Global War on Terror (GWOT) event, continuing a new community series that launched in November 2025 with strong attendance and positive response. The series features local veterans sharing firsthand experiences from their service during the Global War on Terror.

The upcoming program, titled “Semper Fidelis: Dubois County Marines at War,” is scheduled for Saturday, February 21, 2026, at VFW Post 673, located at 3131 Newton Street, Suite 3, in Jasper. The event will highlight stories from local United States Marine Corps veterans who served in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

The evening will begin with a meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. A meal will be available for $15, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the speakers. Community members are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Gary Love at 812-639-3789 or by registering online. The event is open to the public and is intended to honor local veterans while encouraging GWOT-era veterans to connect with the VFW and one another.