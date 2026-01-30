The Town of Winslow is continuing efforts to recover following the collapse of a historic building on Main Street late last year. The structure, which had stood for more than a century, suffered extensive damage that was not covered by insurance.

Town officials say demolition costs are expected to exceed $60,000. While community members have volunteered to assist with cleanup and removal, the project remains subject to state and safety oversight. The Indiana Department of Transportation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are both involved, and officials confirm that Main Street will need to be closed again when demolition begins.

The Winslow Town Board was recently updated on the situation. No final decisions or timelines have been set at this time as officials continue to evaluate next steps.