The City of Huntingburg has launched a community-wide crowdfunding campaign to bring an outdoor Fitness Court® to Charles C. Niehaus Memorial Park, expanding access to health and wellness opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities.

In partnership with the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) and Patronicity/IHCDA through the CreatINg Places program, the city is seeking to raise $22,500 by March 31, 2026. If the goal is met, every donated dollar will be matched, doubling the community’s impact.

The Fitness Court is an innovative outdoor gym designed to support adults of all fitness levels through bodyweight-based workouts. More than exercise equipment, it serves as a welcoming community space for individual use, group classes, and free wellness programming, including guided workouts available through a free mobile app. The facility will be fully ADA-compliant, ensuring accessibility for all users.

Donations can be made online through www.Patronicity.com/healthyhuntingburg. Those who prefer to give offline may donate by cash or check payable to City of Huntingburg with the memo “Huntingburg Fitness Court.” Donations may be mailed to PO Box 10, Huntingburg, IN 47542 or dropped off at 508 E 4th Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542. All donations must be received by March 31, 2026, to be eligible for matching funds.

For more information about the project, donation opportunities, or to schedule a meeting, please contact Kenlee Steffe at ksteffe@huntingburg-in.gov or (812) 683-2211 ext. 1049.