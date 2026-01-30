Florence E. “Topsy” Angerer, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Topsy was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 2, 1934, to Bernard and Clarissa (Steffen) Kreilein. She married her husband of 68 years, Delbert Angerer on April 27, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2023.

She was a 1952 graduate of Jasper High School.

Topsy did the bookkeeping for Dodson Accounting. She was also a waitress at Yaggi’s Restaurant for many years, working alongside her husband, as he was a bartender at the same time.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Jasper Daughters of Isabella, and the American Legion Post #147 Auxiliary.

She loved playing Bingo with her sisters, playing cards with her siblings at their mom and dad’s house, and doing word search puzzles.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Zirkelbach, Evansville, IN, Janet (Robert) Duncan, Ferdinand, IN, three sons, Mark Angerer, Jasper, IN, Brian (Dennifer) Angerer, Huntingburg, IN, Steve (Kara) Angerer, Eckerty, IN, 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, one brother, Kenneth “Kenny” (Marge) Kreilein, Celestine, IN, one sister-in-law, Virlee “Perk” Kreilein, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are five sisters, Sally Rees, Alberta “Bursie” Kreilein, Louise Schitter, Joan Kreilein, and Anna Messier, one brother, Dennis “Boom” Kreilein, and one son-in-law, Kenneth “Kenny” Zirkelbach.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Florence E. “Topsy” Angerer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to Heart-to-Heart Hospice.

The family would like to thank Deaconess Memorial Medical Center and Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their compassionate care for their mother.

