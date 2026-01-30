Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is expanding specialty services through a new partnership with Tri-State Orthopaedics, the largest orthopedic practice in Evansville, and recently aligning with OrthoIndy. Beginning February 17th, 2026, pain management and surgical podiatry services will be offered every Tuesday at the CORE Center in Washington, Indiana.

Through the partnership, the following providers from Tri-State Orthopaedics will begin seeing patients locally:

Dr. Ryan A. Wetzel, MD – Pain management specialist focusing on nonsurgical musculoskeletal care, spine pain, and image-guided joint and spine injections.

Dr. Jason T. Franklin, DO – Pain management specialist with a whole-person approach to treating back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and related conditions.

Dr. Braxton D. Facer, DPM – Surgical podiatrist specializing in foot and ankle surgery, including bunion correction, flatfoot reconstruction, tendon and ligament repair, and fracture care.

Patients in Daviess County and neighboring communities will now have local access to advanced pain management options, including joint injections, spine procedures, and non-opioid treatments, as well as surgical podiatry procedures for foot and ankle injuries, deformities, arthritis, and mobility conditions.

Services will be provided at the CORE Center, located on the second floor at 421 E. Van Trees Street in Washington. DCH orthopedic clinic hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 AM to 4 PM.

To schedule an appointment, call Tri-State Orthopaedics at (812) 477-1558 and request the Washington office. For questions about services at the CORE Center, call (812) 254-2673.