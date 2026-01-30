Charles Wayne Neuman, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Charlie was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on April 1, 1938, to Henry and Justina (Hofman) Neuman. He married Jane Ellen Weber on February 6, 1960, at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

He and Jane Ellen were parents of an only son, Michael Lee Neuman, who died in June 2018.

He was a 1958 graduate of Huntingburg High School.

He worked at Jasper Office Furniture and DMI from 1959 to 1987. He moved to Princeton in 1990 and opened a used and new furniture store called Charlie’s Bargain Barn on Highway 64 in Princeton, Indiana.

While in Princeton, Charlie became a member of Broadway Christian Church.

He especially loved golf, gardening, travel and visiting with family and friends. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and traveled to St. Louis at least once a year to enjoy a live game.

Charlie was a world traveler – traveling to 40 countries, including Europe 10 times as well as South America, China, Russia, Ireland, and Egypt. His favorite place in the world was Machu Picchu, Peru. Wherever he traveled, he loved to visit museums and historical sites such as the British Museum, the Louvre, Kremlin, Berlin Wall, and the monarch butterfly sites in Mexico.

He was an avid yardsman; one could see Charlie mowing on his X-mark and making his yard a beautiful place to visit.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jane Ellen Neuman, Jasper, IN, special person, Pam (Ken) Weisheit-Hart, Ireland, IN, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Robert Neuman, Marjorie Bohnert, James Neuman and Dorothy Klusmeier

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests you give donations to your favorite charity.

