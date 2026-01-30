Verso Ministries, in collaboration with Saint Meinrad Archabbey, is inviting individuals to join a transformative journey of faith, history, and devotion on the “Mary and the Saints” pilgrimage to France, taking place May 26th through June 5th, 2026.

This pilgrimage will immerse participants in the rich Catholic heritage of France, exploring sacred sites that have inspired the devotion of countless believers throughout history. Trip highlights include:

Lourdes : Pray at the humble grotto where Mary appeared to St. Bernadette and experience the healing peace of this holy site

: Pray at the humble grotto where Mary appeared to St. Bernadette and experience the healing peace of this holy site Lisieux : Visit the Sanctuary of St. Thérèse of Lisieux and reflect on her spiritual legacy

: Visit the Sanctuary of St. Thérèse of Lisieux and reflect on her spiritual legacy Paris : Marvel at the architectural splendor of Notre-Dame de Paris and Sainte-Chapelle and walk in the footsteps of saints like Catherine Labouré and Vincent de Paul

: Marvel at the architectural splendor of Notre-Dame de Paris and Sainte-Chapelle and walk in the footsteps of saints like Catherine Labouré and Vincent de Paul Additional sacred sites: Experience Mont Saint-Michel, Chartres Cathedral, and other iconic locations that shaped French Catholic culture

The pilgrimage will be led by Saint Meinrad monks Fr. Denis Robinson, OSB, and Fr. Michael Reyes, OSB, providing opportunities for spiritual guidance, prayer, and reflection throughout the journey.

Priority registration ends February 15, 2026, and early registration is encouraged to secure a spot. A minimum of 15 people registering is required for this pilgrimage to take place.

For more information or to register, visit: versoministries.com/st-meinrad-france.