Denise M. Smith, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2026, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Denise was born on August 7, 1953, to Kenneth and Joan Coble. She married Kirk Smith on June 9, 1978, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

She was a Jasper High School graduate

Denise worked retail at K-Mart, the Jasper Middle School as an instructional assistant, and later as a librarian at the Jasper Community Library.

When Denise had free time, she read. She loved to read.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Kirk Smith, and daughter Megan Smith, both of Jasper; and sister, Debbie Coble.

A visitation for Denise M. Smith will be held 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the Becher Kluesner downtown chapel in Jasper. A private burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jasper Community Library.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.