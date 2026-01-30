The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation has announced that they will be awarding Health Career Scholarships to residents of Daviess, Martin, and Pike Counties, or dependents of DCH employees from any area.

Students who are currently attending an accredited educational institution of higher learning who are pursuing a degree in the field of health care are eligible to apply for the scholarships. Full and part-time students are eligible and both traditional and non-traditional students are encouraged to apply.

The DCH Foundation annually awards scholarships to aspiring health care professionals in an effort to support and encourage those individuals to return to the community to fulfill its need for dedicated, trained health care providers in a hospital or outpatient clinic setting.

Up to $1,500 may be awarded for each scholarship recipient selected for the Health Careers Scholarships. The DCH Auxiliary also awards one scholarship up to $1,000. One $750 scholarship award will be made to a student pursuing nursing from The Helen Arthur Memorial Scholarship.

New this year is the Dr. Suresh Lohano Memorial Scholarship. Up to $5,000 may be awarded for each scholarship recipient selected. The Lohano family will assist the committee in identifying a candidate that demonstrates the same patient-centered approach to compassionate patient care that was Dr. Lohano’s legacy.

There is also the $5,000 Nursing scholarships – A unique opportunity for nursing students who are beginning their final year of nursing education. The scholarship is intended to support future nursing professionals as they achieve their educational objectives, nursing licensure, and career goals in nursing at Daviess Community Hospital. The scholarship recipient will sign an agreement to remain employed at DCH as a Registered Nurse in a direct patient care area full time for a period of two years.

Applications for the scholarships are available now on the Foundation’s web page at dchosp.org/our-foundation/health-careers-scholarships/. The application deadline is Monday, March 16, 2026.

The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation is a nonprofit organization that exists to enhance the mission of Daviess Community Hospital by providing a means for philanthropic support of the hospital and by strengthening relationships between the hospital and the community. For further information, contact the DCH Foundation Office at 812-254-8858 or email asteiner@dchosp.org.