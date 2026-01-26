Photo Provided by Indiana DNR

Indiana Conservation Officers responded to an emergency call on the White River Saturday and rescued five hunters after their boat became frozen into the river near Haysville.

Authorities say the call for help came in at 11:37 a.m. Officers responded to the area just east of the Haysville bridge, where the river was nearly frozen from bank to bank.

With temperatures around 12 degrees and snow falling, conservation officers deployed an airboat to reach the hunters. All five were brought safely to shore.

Several other agencies assisted in the response, including the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Dubois County EMS, the Haysville Fire Department, and the Luce Township Fire Department in Spencer County.