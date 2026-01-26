Dubois County and the City of Jasper are sharing results from their participation in the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program, also known as HELP.

County and city leaders partnered in late 2021 to apply for the program through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The initiative focused on developing a strategic plan for using American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve the community and create long-term benefits, with input from local residents.

Two major projects emerged through the process, with work on both wrapping up in December of 2025.

The first project provided support for TRI-CAP Head Start, an early childhood development program serving low-income families. Head Start offers comprehensive services such as education, health, and nutrition for children ages 3 to 5. Officials say $300,000 was awarded and fully spent on classroom, program, and office supplies, communication items, and salaries.

The second project was an Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program aimed at improving housing conditions for local residents. The program impacted 39 homes across Dubois County, including ADA accessibility modifications, electrical work, HVAC upgrades, radon mitigation systems, roof replacements, and water heater improvements.

Officials say construction work was completed by several local contractors, with inspections conducted by Dubois County-based inspectors. A total of $537,194.15 in grant funds was spent on the rehabilitation program.

County leaders thanked the Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission for project administration, along with local officials and partners who supported the effort.