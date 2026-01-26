A local Northeast Dubois Highschool student is seeking donations to help fund attending the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF) at Yale University.

15-year-old Teagan Freund recently received an invitation to this selective 9-day program for his academic excellence and interest in the field of business. His achievements over the years include multiple academic and reading awards and currently taking a dual credit course in business management as the only freshman in the class.

This opportunity would offer Teagan the chance to learn how to analyze real-world case studies, explore the fundamentals of finance, strategy, and product management, apply these skills to prepare and present a professional boardroom presentation, and more, all while hearing insights from industry speakers, experiencing Yale campus life, and building networks with other talented students.

While his family is doing everything they can, due to Teagan’s father having been on short-term disability for more than half of a year and bills from heart and back bone issues, they state this opportunity is simply beyond what they can manage alone.

The total cost for tuition, housing, meals, and program materials is $5,000, and the tuition must be paid in full by February. To help cover the cost, a GoFundMe page has been set up, with $2,305 having been donated out of the required total of $2,800 at this time.

For more information or to make a donation, visit: gofundme.com/f/fund-teagans-journey-to-yale-leadership-program.