The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation (BFO) is pleased to announce that Kaitlyn Neukam will join the Foundation as its Office and Communications Coordinator beginning in February.

In this role, Neukam will support a range of Foundation functions while contributing to communications, coordination, and outreach efforts that help advance BFO’s mission across the region. Her background in digital media and content production supports the Foundation’s work by strengthening public engagement, organizational visibility, and clear communication with partners and stakeholders.

Neukam currently serves as a Multimedia Specialist with DCBroadcasting Inc., where she has experience working across teams in video production, on-air reporting, interviewing, and content coordination. Her ability to collaborate with diverse partners, manage projects across platforms, and communicate effectively will support both BFO’s internal work and its external presence.

“We are excited to welcome Kaitlyn to the Being for Others team,” said Christian Blome, President of BFO. “Her experience and versatility will be an asset as we continue to strengthen our operations and share the impact of the work happening across our eight-county region.”

Neukam holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media from Indiana University. She currently volunteers with the local nonprofit, Actors Community Theatre, serving as Vice President on its Board of Directors.

“I’m extremely honored to be taking on this role with the BFO Foundation, and am very excited to collaborate with Christian, Mary, and the Board of Directors to continue creating a positive impact on our community,” stated Neukam. “During my time with Dubois County Broadcasting, I’ve had the amazing opportunity to see — and share — the passion and dedication of area nonprofits, and how their work directly impacts the local community. It seemed like the perfect next step for me to be a part of that change, and to be doing it with the Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation.”

About Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation

The Being for Others (BFO) Health and Wellness Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a culture of health and wellness for the betterment of communities in Southwest Indiana. Established through a generous $20 million endowment made possible by the affiliation between Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Health System in 2024, the Foundation serves eight counties: Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, and Spencer.

Focused exclusively on grantmaking, the Foundation collaborates with local organizations, agencies, and other funders to promote health and wellness initiatives that inspire our communities to Be Well. Be Healthy. Be for Others.

For more information contact us at 812-556-0400, info@beingforothers.org or visit www.beingforothers.org.