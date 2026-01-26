Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is reporting a strong increase in applications and interest across positions—especially nursing—since announcing a more than $1.6 million annual wage investment late last year. The initiative included raising the inpatient registered nurse pay range to $33–$45 per hour.

In addition to the nursing scale change, DCH implemented market-aligned hourly wage adjustments across hospital and clinic departments. These adjustments modernize base pay for eligible hourly roles in bedside care, diagnostic and therapeutic services, patient access, and essential support functions—helping DCH recruit and retain talent while sustaining timely, high-quality care for patients. Leaders met one-on-one with employees to review updated rates and next steps, and DCH will transition to performance-based evaluations with compensation incentives in 2026.

“Our wage investment is doing what it was intended to do—strengthen the talent pipeline so we can keep care close to home,” said DCH Chief Executive Officer Justin D. Harris, MSHA, MBA, FACHE. “We’re recruiting and retaining exceptional caregivers, expanding services, and delivering dependable access for families across southwestern Indiana.”

DCH HR Director Kym Mavronicles, MSML, SHRM-CP, QCP, SOLC, PMEC, RAC-CT, PTA, Lean Six Sigma–Green Belt, said interest reflects both experienced nurses and emerging talent.

“We’re encouraged by stronger application volume and by a noticeable rise in student nurses who want to stay at DCH after their internships,” Mavronicles said. “Historically, applications increase after the holidays, so we expect continued momentum as the year begins.”

In addition to the wage investment, DCH’s Student Nurse Intern Program, Graduate Nurse Extern Program, CNA certification assistance, tuition reimbursement, and Foundation scholarships are helping future nurses see a long-term path at DCH.

“These efforts are designed not only to bring talent in the door, but also to support them throughout their careers—from student nurse internships to tuition reimbursement, certification assistance, and in-house development programs,” Mavronicles said.

DCH’s pipeline programs include:

Student Nurse Intern Program: paid, hands-on learning with monthly precepted shifts.

Graduate Nurse Extern Program: 100% precepted shifts, NCLEX support, and milestone bonuses with a two-year commitment.

CNA Certification Assistance: tuition support for eligible employees.

Tuition Reimbursement: up to $3,000 per year for undergraduate and $4,000 per year for graduate study (eligibility varies).

Scholarships: DCH Foundation awards ranging from $750 to $5,000 for healthcare degrees.

Professional development and recognition: BSN recognition, in-house education, and the DAISY Award.

“This is an investment in people and in local access,” Harris said. “When we stabilize and grow our teams, patients benefit with timely appointments, shorter travel, and coordinated care right here at home.”

How to apply or learn more