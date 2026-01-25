Daviess Community Hospital is sharing expert insight from Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Haley Hester, MA, RDN, LD, on one of the most important—yet often overlooked—pillars of good health: hydration.

Drinking enough water each day may seem like a small habit, but its impact is wide-reaching. According to Hester, adequate hydration supports metabolism, improves energy levels, reduces unnecessary calorie intake, and even enhances sleep and mental clarity.

As part of a new wellness education series led by DCH’s clinical nutrition team, Hester is helping patients and families in southwestern Indiana understand how simple choices like drinking more water can lead to significant health improvements.

Hester states water helps regulate appetite, supports fat metabolism, improves endurance during activity, and can reduce reliance on high-calorie beverages. Patients taking GLP-1 medications, such as those used for diabetes or weight management, are especially at risk for dehydration and should be proactive about fluid intake.

This educational effort works with DCH’s broader mission to improve community health through practical outreach, wellness education, and compassionate care. The hydration campaign is one part of a 12-week series led by Hester, covering key topics such as balanced eating, managing cravings, and navigating nutrition labels.

DCH’s nutrition team emphasizes personalized strategies that meet patients where they are. For those with medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, or obesity, DCH offers individualized Medical Nutrition Therapy through its Diabetes & Nutrition Education Services. Hester works closely with primary care and specialty providers to create patient-specific nutrition plans, taking into account lifestyle factors, goals, and challenges.

To access DCH’s Diabetes & Nutrition Education Services, a referral from a physician or nurse practitioner is required. For questions about the service, patients or providers can contact Haley Hester directly at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1175, or email hhester@dchosp.org.

For referral status inquiries, call DCH Centralized Scheduling at (812) 254-9324.