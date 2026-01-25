Kenneth O. “Kenny” Blessinger, age 88 of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2026 at Brookside Village, surrounded by family.

Kenny was born in Jasper, Indiana on November 11, 1937, to Adam and Clara (Haas) Blessinger. He married Rose Ann Brames on October 21, 1961, in St. Anthony Catholic Church.

He was a graduate of the Jasper High School Class of 1955.

Kenny was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the St. Anthony American Legion Post #493. He participated in the EVV16 Honor Flight of Southern Indiana on April 13, 2024.

Kenny was co-owner and operator of J&K Service Station in Jasper for many years.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church. He and his wife Rose were recipients of the Simon Brute’ award. He was also a member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

He was an Eagle Scout and served as Scoutmaster of St. Anthony Troop 189 for several years.

Kenny served on the Board of Directors for the St. Anthony Volunteer Fire Department, was a Township Trustee for the Jackson Township, and was a member of the St. Anthony Community Center.

He was an avid forest manager on his properties and enjoyed collecting walnuts and sharing with family and friends. He loved hiking and traveling. He and his wife Rose volunteered at Yellowstone National Park several seasons. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He dedicated his free time to helping his church and community.

Surviving is his wife, Rose Ann Blessinger of St. Anthony, three daughters; Anita Blessinger, Lexington, KY, Tina Oeding (Tony), Fishers, IN, Brenda Weyer (Kurt), Ferdinand, one son, Darin Blessinger, St. Anthony, seven grandchildren; Austin Weyer (Sydney), Addison Weyer (Samantha), Evan Oeding, Anthony Oeding, Christopher Jackson, Christina Sedam (Brayden), Christon Jackson, four great grandchildren, two brothers; David Blessinger (Rita), Jasper, and Howard Blessinger (Mary Jane), Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers, Rev. James C. Blessinger, and Adam Jr. “Jackie” Blessinger.

Funeral services for Kenneth O. “Kenny” Blessinger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The St. Anthony American Legion Post #493 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 30, 2026 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday. The Divine Mercy Parish will pray the rosary at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, the St. Anthony Fire Department, or a favorite charity.

Online Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com