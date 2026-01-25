Rose Ellen Johnson, Jasper, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 12:26pm on Friday, January 23, 2026, at Legacy Living of Jasper. She was 5 days shy of celebrating her 89th birthday.

Rose was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on January 28, 1937, to Jesse and Marie (Oexmann) Coomer. She was married to William “Rick” Johnson on January 7, 1961, in St. Peter Lutheran Church, Vincennes, IN. They shared a union that exemplified love and devotion for 63 years and 7 months (Rose would proudly tell anyone who asked) until he preceded her in death on September 4, 2024.

Rose was a 1955 graduate of Vincennes Lincoln High School. She proudly talked about her first “real job” as a telephone operator at Indiana Bell. Once her children were both attending school, she began a career with South Knox School Corporation where she worked until she retired as South Knox Elementary School Secretary in 2002.

Rose was known for her unwavering faith and compassion, which inspired many throughout her life. Her warm spirit and gentle nature made a lasting mark on her family and friends, creating a network of love that encompassed her entire life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially cherished her grandchildren who have countless memories to cherish which include annual Christmas cookie bakes, The Sound of Music movie nights, delicious cherry pies, and fun 4th of July Celebrations. Each of her Grandchildren lovingly noted that she never missed a grandparent’s day at school.

She was a member of Shiloh Church in Jasper. She was blessed to have resided at Legacy Living for the past 8 months. During her time there, she has made lasting friendships. She enjoyed the activities and the wonderful staff who treated her like royalty. She became somewhat of the spokesperson for Legacy Living as she loved it there so much that she wanted to tell the world. She was most grateful for finding laughter and fun again after spending many years lovingly caring for her husband whom she adored and fondly called the love of her life.

Surviving are two children, Jami (Harry) Hutton and Craig (Kim) Johnson, both of Jasper, IN., 7 grandchildren, Katie (Nick) Ferguson, Samantha (Eric) Harrison, Rebecca Hutton, Abigail (Eric) Kiefner, Harry Charles Hutton, Maddie Johnson, Nate Johnson, and 6 greatgrandchildren (with one more on the way), one sister, Jane (Jim) Henwood, one brother, Steve (Debbie) Coomer, sister-in-law, Beatrice (Dick) Johnson, and brother-in-law, Jim (Beverly) Johnson, all of Vincennes, IN, sister-in-law Kathy Coomer, Darmstadt, IN and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one brother, David Coomer.

Rose’s life was a testament to the power of love (especially her love of Jesus), and her legacy will continue through the generations she nurtured. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered for her kindness and the joy she brought into the lives of others. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff and residents at Legacy Living of Jasper for loving Rose as we do and making her last days some of her best days. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Heart to Heart Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Rose and our entire family during her final days before she went to heaven.

A funeral service for Rose Ellen Johnson will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at Shiloh Church in Jasper, IN, with visitation at the church from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am service time. Due to the inclement weather, graveside service will be held at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Church of Jasper or favorite charity.

