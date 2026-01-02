Congressman Mark Messmer’s office is set to host multiple Constituent Casework Service Meetings across Indiana’s 8th District in 2026.

These meetings allow constituents to have one-on-one discussions with staff about their case and receive help navigating federal agencies. The agencies they will offer assistance with include the VA, Social Security Administration, IRS, and more.

The the dates, times, and locations for the meetings being held in the local area are as follows:

Wednesday, January 7

Spencer County Spencer County Courthouse, Commissioners Meeting Room (200 Main Street, Rockport, IN 47635) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CST



Perry County Perry County Government Office, Commissioners Office (2219 Payne Street, Tell City, IN 47586) from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CST



Thursday, January 8

Warrick County Warrick County Courthouse, Commissioners Meeting Room (1 County Square, Boonville, IN 47601) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CST



Friday, January 9

Martin County Loogootee Mayors Office (401 JFK Avenue, Loogootee, IN 47553) from 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST



Tuesday, January 13

Orange County Orleans Town Hall (161 East Price Avenue, Orleans, IN 47452) from 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST



Dubois County Jasper Mayors Office (610 Main Street, Jasper, IN 47546) from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST



Wednesday, January 14

Daviess County City Council Chambers (200 Harned Avenue, Washington, IN 47501) from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST



Gibson County Princeton City Hall (310 W. State Street, Princeton, IN 47670) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CST



Thursday, January 15

Pike County Pike County Courthouse, Commissioners Room (801 Main Street, Petersburg, IN 47567) from 9:30 am – 11:30 am EST



Thursday, January 22

Crawford County Judicial Complex, Jury Room (715 Judicial Plaza Drive, English, IN 47118) from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm EST



For more information, call Congressman Messmer’s office at (812) 465-6484.