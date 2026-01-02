Congressman Mark Messmer’s office is set to host multiple Constituent Casework Service Meetings across Indiana’s 8th District in 2026.
These meetings allow constituents to have one-on-one discussions with staff about their case and receive help navigating federal agencies. The agencies they will offer assistance with include the VA, Social Security Administration, IRS, and more.
The the dates, times, and locations for the meetings being held in the local area are as follows:
Wednesday, January 7
- Spencer County
- Spencer County Courthouse, Commissioners Meeting Room (200 Main Street, Rockport, IN 47635) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CST
- Perry County
- Perry County Government Office, Commissioners Office (2219 Payne Street, Tell City, IN 47586) from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CST
Thursday, January 8
- Warrick County
- Warrick County Courthouse, Commissioners Meeting Room (1 County Square, Boonville, IN 47601) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CST
Friday, January 9
- Martin County
- Loogootee Mayors Office (401 JFK Avenue, Loogootee, IN 47553) from 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST
Tuesday, January 13
- Orange County
- Orleans Town Hall (161 East Price Avenue, Orleans, IN 47452) from 9:00 am – 11:00 am EST
- Dubois County
- Jasper Mayors Office (610 Main Street, Jasper, IN 47546) from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
Wednesday, January 14
- Daviess County
- City Council Chambers (200 Harned Avenue, Washington, IN 47501) from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
- Gibson County
- Princeton City Hall (310 W. State Street, Princeton, IN 47670) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CST
Thursday, January 15
- Pike County
- Pike County Courthouse, Commissioners Room (801 Main Street, Petersburg, IN 47567) from 9:30 am – 11:30 am EST
Thursday, January 22
- Crawford County
- Judicial Complex, Jury Room (715 Judicial Plaza Drive, English, IN 47118) from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm EST
For more information, call Congressman Messmer’s office at (812) 465-6484.
You must be logged in to post a comment.