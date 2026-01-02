The Jasper Chamber is inviting the community to attend two “Legislative Breakfast” events at the Vincennes University Jasper Campus JCCB/Lecture Hall.

These events will each be held from 9 to 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 24th, 2026, and Saturday, March 14th, 2026.

The public is welcome to come out to these events, meet their State Legislators, and find out what happens during the legislative session. Snacks will also be provided to attendees.

There is no registration required and no cost to attend.