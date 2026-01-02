As students across all four school districts in Dubois County return to class this coming Monday, January 5, one district will see changes in both school leadership and district administration.

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools announced that Audra Jahn has been appointed principal of Jasper Elementary School. The district also confirmed that Ryan Erny will move into the role of Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services.

School officials say the changes are part of ongoing efforts to support students and staff as the new semester begins.

More information can be found on the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Facebook page.