BMV expands the Special Group Recognition (SGR) program with five new plates supporting Indiana organizations and universities.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is pleased to announce the release of five new Special Group Recognition (SGR) license plates, now available to Hoosiers in 2026.

SGR plates allow Indiana residents to demonstrate support for organizations, colleges, and universities. The group license plate fee associated with each SGR plate goes directly to the respective group.

The new plate designs include three non-profits and two universities:

Indiana Fever Fund of the Pacers Foundation: Honors Indiana’s WNBA team and supports girls’ and women’s organizations statewide.

Honors Indiana’s WNBA team and supports girls’ and women’s organizations statewide. Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) Foundation: Advances continuing education and training for Indiana public school educators.

Advances continuing education and training for Indiana public school educators. Pollinator Partnership: Promotes the health of pollinators critical to food and ecosystems.

Promotes the health of pollinators critical to food and ecosystems. Purdue University Fort Wayne: Represents Purdue’s growing impact in Indiana’s second-largest city.

Represents Purdue’s growing impact in Indiana’s second-largest city. Purdue University Northwest: Demonstrates Purdue’s commitment to expanding higher education in the northwest part of the state.

In addition to standard passenger vehicles, the new plates are available for light trucks (11,000 lbs. or less), motorcycles, and RVs. Customers can select one of these new designs or any other plate designs available in person at a BMV branch, online via myBMV.com, or at a BMV Connect Kiosk. Additional fees for these license plates will apply.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.