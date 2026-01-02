Courtesy of: Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Indiana Fever fans can now show their pride on the road while supporting women and girls across the state with the debut of the first-ever Indiana Fever specialty license plate.



The new plate, now available through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, will benefit the Fever Fund, an initiative of the Pacers Foundation. The fund champions programs that help women and girls rise on the court, in the classroom and in their communities.



“We’re thrilled to bring Fever fans another meaningful and fun way to represent their passion for this team,” said Indiana Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox. “Every plate purchased fuels opportunities for women and girls across Indiana through the Fever Fund, ensuring that our impact grows far beyond the court.”



The plate features black lettering on a white background with the team’s “F” logo on the left side and “Fever Fund” displayed across the bottom inside of a red banner. Standard plates will feature a “WB” prefix, representing “women’s basketball,” while motorcycle plates will include the “EW” prefix, symbolizing “Expect to Win.”



Fever specialty plates are available for $40 annually, with $25 from each plate going directly to the fund. Personalized plates are available for an additional annual fee.



Hoosiers can purchase the new Fever plate at myBMV.com, in person at any BMV branch, or at a BMV Connect kiosk if it is a standard plate renewal. If drivers want to upgrade their plate in advance of their renewal period, they can visit a branch and switch to a specialty plate in-person for an additional fee. For a complete list of branch locations and hours, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.



The Fever Fund invests in programs that empower girls and young women across Indiana through three key areas, including leadership and career readiness, confidence through sports and wellness, and safety and belonging. Learn more about this initiative and grant opportunities at FeverFund.org.