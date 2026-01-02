Governor Mike Braun today announced new appointments to various state boards and commissions.



Appointments:

Board of Directors of the Secondary Market for Education Loans

Doug Brown (Bose McKinney & Evans LLP) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Marion County



James Snyder (HKW, INC) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Hamilton County



Betsy Wiley (Hoosiers for Quality Education) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Marion County



Lake County Convention Center Authority

Chuck Williams (C.L. Williams and Companies) Appointment: Term expires 6/30/27 Porter County



Judicial Nominating Commission

Grace Nossett Appointment: Term expires 12/31/28 Hendricks County



Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities

Traci Taylor (Independent Living Center of Eastern Indiana) Reappointment: Term expires 9/30/28 Wayne County



Ryan Steiner Reappointment: Term expires 9/30/28 Tippecanoe County



Lana Keesling (City of Fort Wayne) Appointment: Term expires 9/30/26 Allen County



Erin Greene (Cook Medical) Appointment: Term expires 9/30/28 Johnson County



Corinna Wyss (The League) Appointment: Term expires 9/30/28 Allen County



Ball State University Board of Trustees

Dollyne Sherman Appointment: Term Expires 12/31/29 Marion County



Michael McDaniel Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Marion County



Julie Griffith Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Hamilton County



Behavior Analyst Committee

Aaron Wells (Envive Healthcare) Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Delaware County



Leila Allen (Lighthouse Autism Center) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 St. Joseph County



Jill Forte (Children’s Autism Center) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Huntington County



Jesseca Hartman (Damar Services, INC) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Marion County



Coroners Training Board

Alfarena McGinty (Marion County Coroner’s Office) Appointment: Serves at the Pleasure of the Governor Marion County



Horse Racing Commission

Barney Levengood Reappointment: Term expires 9/30/29 Marion County



Distressed Unit Appeal Board

David Holt (Church Church Hittle and Antrim) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Hamilton County



State Ethics Commission

Ray Biederman (Proteus Discovery Group) Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Marion County



Katherine Noel (Noel Law) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Howard County



Workers Compensation Board

Patricia McCrory Appointment: Term expires 8/31/26 Marion County



Indiana Motorsports Commission

Doug Klink (Community Health Network) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Hamilton County



Tom Kelley (Kelley Automotive Group) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Allen County



Robert Grand (Barnes & Thornburg) Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Marion County



Statewide Domestic Violence Fatality Review Committee

Jamie Smith (State of Indiana) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27 Hamilton County



Ed Cripe (Clinton County Coroner’s Office) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27 Clinton County



Cory Whaley (Lawrence Police Department) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27 Hancock County



Kim Bohman (Safe Passage, Inc) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27 Ripley County



Robin Cruz (Peace Community Services LLC) Appointment: Term expires 12/31/27 Wayne County



Leslie Dowden (Adams County Coroner’s Office) Appointment: Term expires 12/31/27 Adams County



Statewide Child Fatality Review Committee

Kimberly Minniear (State of Indiana) Appointment: Serves at the Pleasure of the Governor Hamilton County



Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education

Christopher Gamblin (Lowell Fire Department) Appointment: Term expires 10/31/28 Lake County



President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust Project Commission

Gene Hopkins Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Bartholomew County



Emily Kress Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Randolph County



State Board of Dentistry

Twyla Rader (Indiana University) Reappointment: Term expires 11/30/29 Hendricks County



Kevin Ward (Fishers Dental Group) Reappointment: Term expires 11/30/29 Hamilton County



Matthew Kolkman (Grabill Family Dentistry) Reappointment: Term expires 11/30/29 Allen County



Indiana Bond Bank Board of Directors

Colette Irwin-Knott Appointment: Term expires 11/30/28 Boone County



Dustin Huddleston (Huddleston and Huddleston) Appointment: Term expires 11/30/28 Johnson County



Board of Depositories

Amy Sink (Interra Credit Union) Appointment: Term expires 3/31/27 Elkhart County



State Board of Nursing

Leah Scalf (Franciscan Health Central Indiana Ministry) Appointment: Term expires 11/30/29 Hancock County



Committee of Hearing Aid Dealer Examiners

Sean Norris (Northern Indiana Hearing Center) Appointment: Term expires 11/30/29 St. Joseph County



Executive Board of the Indiana Department of Health

Joshua Selig (Banning Engineering) Appointment: Term expires 11/30/29 Hendricks County



State Board of Accounts

Paul Joyce (State of Indiana) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Hendricks County



Beth Kelley (State of Indiana) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Marion County



Board of Directors of the Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites

Allison Karns (Allison Transmission) Appointment: Term expires 6/30/28 Hamilton County



Community and Home Options to Institutional Care for the Elderly and Disabled Board (CHOICE Board)

Stephanie Anderson (Mental Health America) Reappointment: Term expires 6/30/29 Hendricks County



Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commission

Alfonso Vidal (Silver Creek Transportation) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Warrick County



Joseph Zwierzynski (DLZ) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 St. Joseph County



Matthew Strzynski Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Hamilton County



Indiana Real Estate Commission

Donna Kreps (FC Tucker) Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Hancock County



Healthy Hoosier Foundation Board of Directors

Jon Ferguson (State of Indiana) Appointment: Term expires12/31/27 Marion County



Eric Miller (State of Indiana) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27 Boone County



Amy McConkey Robbins(Communication Consulting Services) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27 Marion County



Dan Evans Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/28 Marion County



Lorra Archibald (Healthy Communities of Clinton County) Reappointment: Term expires12/31/28 Clinton County



Mark Anderson (Fibrobiologics) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/28 Boone County



Dr. Lindsay Weaver (State of Indiana) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27 Marion County



Maria Del Rio Hoover (St. Vincent Center for Children) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/28 Vanderburgh County



Commission on Rehabilitation Services

Ron Brown (R.B. Vending) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27 Marion County



Michael Thibideau (Invest Hamilton County) Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27 Hamilton County



Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

Bob Deig Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29 Vanderburgh County



Andy Zay Appointment: Term expires 3/31/2030 Huntington County

