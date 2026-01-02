Governor Mike Braun today announced new appointments to various state boards and commissions.
Appointments:
Board of Directors of the Secondary Market for Education Loans
- Doug Brown (Bose McKinney & Evans LLP)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Marion County
- James Snyder (HKW, INC)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Hamilton County
- Betsy Wiley (Hoosiers for Quality Education)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Marion County
Lake County Convention Center Authority
- Chuck Williams (C.L. Williams and Companies)
- Appointment: Term expires 6/30/27
- Porter County
Judicial Nominating Commission
- Grace Nossett
- Appointment: Term expires 12/31/28
- Hendricks County
Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities
- Traci Taylor (Independent Living Center of Eastern Indiana)
- Reappointment: Term expires 9/30/28
- Wayne County
- Ryan Steiner
- Reappointment: Term expires 9/30/28
- Tippecanoe County
- Lana Keesling (City of Fort Wayne)
- Appointment: Term expires 9/30/26
- Allen County
- Erin Greene (Cook Medical)
- Appointment: Term expires 9/30/28
- Johnson County
- Corinna Wyss (The League)
- Appointment: Term expires 9/30/28
- Allen County
Ball State University Board of Trustees
- Dollyne Sherman
- Appointment: Term Expires 12/31/29
- Marion County
- Michael McDaniel
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Marion County
- Julie Griffith
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Hamilton County
Behavior Analyst Committee
- Aaron Wells (Envive Healthcare)
- Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Delaware County
- Leila Allen (Lighthouse Autism Center)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- St. Joseph County
- Jill Forte (Children’s Autism Center)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Huntington County
- Jesseca Hartman (Damar Services, INC)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Marion County
Coroners Training Board
- Alfarena McGinty (Marion County Coroner’s Office)
- Appointment: Serves at the Pleasure of the Governor
- Marion County
Horse Racing Commission
- Barney Levengood
- Reappointment: Term expires 9/30/29
- Marion County
Distressed Unit Appeal Board
- David Holt (Church Church Hittle and Antrim)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Hamilton County
State Ethics Commission
- Ray Biederman (Proteus Discovery Group)
- Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Marion County
- Katherine Noel (Noel Law)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Howard County
Workers Compensation Board
- Patricia McCrory
- Appointment: Term expires 8/31/26
- Marion County
Indiana Motorsports Commission
- Doug Klink (Community Health Network)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Hamilton County
- Tom Kelley (Kelley Automotive Group)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Allen County
- Robert Grand (Barnes & Thornburg)
- Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Marion County
Statewide Domestic Violence Fatality Review Committee
- Jamie Smith (State of Indiana)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
- Hamilton County
- Ed Cripe (Clinton County Coroner’s Office)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
- Clinton County
- Cory Whaley (Lawrence Police Department)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
- Hancock County
- Kim Bohman (Safe Passage, Inc)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
- Ripley County
- Robin Cruz (Peace Community Services LLC)
- Appointment: Term expires 12/31/27
- Wayne County
- Leslie Dowden (Adams County Coroner’s Office)
- Appointment: Term expires 12/31/27
- Adams County
Statewide Child Fatality Review Committee
- Kimberly Minniear (State of Indiana)
- Appointment: Serves at the Pleasure of the Governor
- Hamilton County
Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education
- Christopher Gamblin (Lowell Fire Department)
- Appointment: Term expires 10/31/28
- Lake County
President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust Project Commission
- Gene Hopkins
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Bartholomew County
- Emily Kress
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Randolph County
State Board of Dentistry
- Twyla Rader (Indiana University)
- Reappointment: Term expires 11/30/29
- Hendricks County
- Kevin Ward (Fishers Dental Group)
- Reappointment: Term expires 11/30/29
- Hamilton County
- Matthew Kolkman (Grabill Family Dentistry)
- Reappointment: Term expires 11/30/29
- Allen County
Indiana Bond Bank Board of Directors
- Colette Irwin-Knott
- Appointment: Term expires 11/30/28
- Boone County
- Dustin Huddleston (Huddleston and Huddleston)
- Appointment: Term expires 11/30/28
- Johnson County
Board of Depositories
- Amy Sink (Interra Credit Union)
- Appointment: Term expires 3/31/27
- Elkhart County
State Board of Nursing
- Leah Scalf (Franciscan Health Central Indiana Ministry)
- Appointment: Term expires 11/30/29
- Hancock County
Committee of Hearing Aid Dealer Examiners
- Sean Norris (Northern Indiana Hearing Center)
- Appointment: Term expires 11/30/29
- St. Joseph County
Executive Board of the Indiana Department of Health
- Joshua Selig (Banning Engineering)
- Appointment: Term expires 11/30/29
- Hendricks County
State Board of Accounts
- Paul Joyce (State of Indiana)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Hendricks County
- Beth Kelley (State of Indiana)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Marion County
Board of Directors of the Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites
- Allison Karns (Allison Transmission)
- Appointment: Term expires 6/30/28
- Hamilton County
Community and Home Options to Institutional Care for the Elderly and Disabled Board (CHOICE Board)
- Stephanie Anderson (Mental Health America)
- Reappointment: Term expires 6/30/29
- Hendricks County
Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commission
- Alfonso Vidal (Silver Creek Transportation)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Warrick County
- Joseph Zwierzynski (DLZ)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- St. Joseph County
- Matthew Strzynski
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Hamilton County
Indiana Real Estate Commission
- Donna Kreps (FC Tucker)
- Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Hancock County
Healthy Hoosier Foundation Board of Directors
- Jon Ferguson (State of Indiana)
- Appointment: Term expires12/31/27
- Marion County
- Eric Miller (State of Indiana)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
- Boone County
- Amy McConkey Robbins(Communication Consulting Services)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
- Marion County
- Dan Evans
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/28
- Marion County
- Lorra Archibald (Healthy Communities of Clinton County)
- Reappointment: Term expires12/31/28
- Clinton County
- Mark Anderson (Fibrobiologics)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/28
- Boone County
- Dr. Lindsay Weaver (State of Indiana)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
- Marion County
- Maria Del Rio Hoover (St. Vincent Center for Children)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/28
- Vanderburgh County
Commission on Rehabilitation Services
- Ron Brown (R.B. Vending)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
- Marion County
- Michael Thibideau (Invest Hamilton County)
- Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
- Hamilton County
Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission
- Bob Deig
- Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Vanderburgh County
- Andy Zay
- Appointment: Term expires 3/31/2030
- Huntington County
- Anthony Swinger
- Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
- Marion County
