Latest News

Two Gibson County Men Arrested During Warrant Conduction Battery and Interference Charges Land Gibson County Man Behind Bars Lane closure planned for I-64 in Spencer and Perry Counties Crawford County’s Nick Stroud Honored as Colts Coach of the Week City of Tell City Supports Widows Barrel Food Pantry After Eviction

Governor Mike Braun today announced new appointments to various state boards and commissions.

Appointments:

Board of Directors of the Secondary Market for Education Loans

  • Doug Brown (Bose McKinney & Evans LLP)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Marion County
  • James Snyder (HKW, INC)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Hamilton County
  • Betsy Wiley (Hoosiers for Quality Education)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Marion County

Lake County Convention Center Authority

  • Chuck Williams (C.L. Williams and Companies)
    • Appointment: Term expires 6/30/27
    • Porter County

Judicial Nominating Commission

  • Grace Nossett
    • Appointment: Term expires 12/31/28
    • Hendricks County

Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities

  • Traci Taylor (Independent Living Center of Eastern Indiana)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 9/30/28
    • Wayne County
  • Ryan Steiner
    • Reappointment: Term expires 9/30/28
    • Tippecanoe County
  • Lana Keesling (City of Fort Wayne)
    • Appointment: Term expires 9/30/26
    • Allen County
  • Erin Greene (Cook Medical)
    • Appointment: Term expires 9/30/28
    • Johnson County
  • Corinna Wyss (The League)
    • Appointment: Term expires 9/30/28
    • Allen County

Ball State University Board of Trustees

  • Dollyne Sherman
    • Appointment: Term Expires 12/31/29
    • Marion County
  • Michael McDaniel
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Marion County
  • Julie Griffith
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Hamilton County

Behavior Analyst Committee

  • Aaron Wells (Envive Healthcare)
    • Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Delaware County
  • Leila Allen (Lighthouse Autism Center)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • St. Joseph County
  • Jill Forte (Children’s Autism Center)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Huntington County
  • Jesseca Hartman (Damar Services, INC)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Marion County

Coroners Training Board

  • Alfarena McGinty (Marion County Coroner’s Office)
    • Appointment: Serves at the Pleasure of the Governor
    • Marion County

Horse Racing Commission

  • Barney Levengood
    • Reappointment: Term expires 9/30/29
    • Marion County

Distressed Unit Appeal Board

  • David Holt (Church Church Hittle and Antrim)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Hamilton County

State Ethics Commission

  • Ray Biederman (Proteus Discovery Group)
    • Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Marion County
  • Katherine Noel (Noel Law)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Howard County

Workers Compensation Board

  • Patricia McCrory
    • Appointment: Term expires 8/31/26
    • Marion County

Indiana Motorsports Commission

  • Doug Klink (Community Health Network)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Hamilton County
  • Tom Kelley (Kelley Automotive Group)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Allen County
  • Robert Grand (Barnes & Thornburg)
    • Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Marion County

Statewide Domestic Violence Fatality Review Committee

  • Jamie Smith (State of Indiana)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
    • Hamilton County
  • Ed Cripe (Clinton County Coroner’s Office)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
    • Clinton County
  • Cory Whaley (Lawrence Police Department)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
    • Hancock County
  • Kim Bohman (Safe Passage, Inc)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
    • Ripley County
  • Robin Cruz (Peace Community Services LLC)
    • Appointment: Term expires 12/31/27
    • Wayne County
  • Leslie Dowden (Adams County Coroner’s Office)
    • Appointment: Term expires 12/31/27
    • Adams County

Statewide Child Fatality Review Committee

  • Kimberly Minniear (State of Indiana)
    • Appointment: Serves at the Pleasure of the Governor
    • Hamilton County

Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education

  • Christopher Gamblin (Lowell Fire Department)
    • Appointment: Term expires 10/31/28
    • Lake County

President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust Project Commission

  • Gene Hopkins
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Bartholomew County
  • Emily Kress
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Randolph County

State Board of Dentistry

  • Twyla Rader (Indiana University)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 11/30/29
    • Hendricks County
  • Kevin Ward (Fishers Dental Group)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 11/30/29
    • Hamilton County
  • Matthew Kolkman (Grabill Family Dentistry)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 11/30/29
    • Allen County

Indiana Bond Bank Board of Directors

  • Colette Irwin-Knott
    • Appointment: Term expires 11/30/28
    • Boone County
  • Dustin Huddleston (Huddleston and Huddleston)
    • Appointment: Term expires 11/30/28
    • Johnson County

Board of Depositories

  • Amy Sink (Interra Credit Union)
    • Appointment: Term expires 3/31/27
    • Elkhart County

State Board of Nursing

  • Leah Scalf (Franciscan Health Central Indiana Ministry)
    • Appointment: Term expires 11/30/29
    • Hancock County

Committee of Hearing Aid Dealer Examiners

  • Sean Norris (Northern Indiana Hearing Center)
    • Appointment: Term expires 11/30/29
    • St. Joseph County

Executive Board of the Indiana Department of Health

  • Joshua Selig (Banning Engineering)
    • Appointment: Term expires 11/30/29
    • Hendricks County

State Board of Accounts

  • Paul Joyce (State of Indiana)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Hendricks County
  • Beth Kelley (State of Indiana)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Marion County

Board of Directors of the Indiana State Museum & Historic Sites

  • Allison Karns (Allison Transmission)
    • Appointment: Term expires 6/30/28
    • Hamilton County

Community and Home Options to Institutional Care for the Elderly and Disabled Board (CHOICE Board)

  • Stephanie Anderson (Mental Health America)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 6/30/29
    • Hendricks County

Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commission

  • Alfonso Vidal (Silver Creek Transportation)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Warrick County
  • Joseph Zwierzynski (DLZ)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • St. Joseph County
  • Matthew Strzynski
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Hamilton County

Indiana Real Estate Commission

  • Donna Kreps (FC Tucker)
    • Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Hancock County

Healthy Hoosier Foundation Board of Directors

  • Jon Ferguson (State of Indiana)
    • Appointment: Term expires12/31/27
    • Marion County
  • Eric Miller (State of Indiana)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
    • Boone County
  • Amy McConkey Robbins(Communication Consulting Services)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
    • Marion County
  • Dan Evans
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/28
    • Marion County
  • Lorra Archibald (Healthy Communities of Clinton County)
    • Reappointment: Term expires12/31/28
    • Clinton County
  • Mark Anderson (Fibrobiologics)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/28
    • Boone County
  • Dr. Lindsay Weaver (State of Indiana)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
    • Marion County
  • Maria Del Rio Hoover (St. Vincent Center for Children)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/28
    • Vanderburgh County

Commission on Rehabilitation Services

  • Ron Brown (R.B. Vending)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
    • Marion County
  • Michael Thibideau (Invest Hamilton County)
    • Reappointment: Term expires 12/31/27
    • Hamilton County

Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

  • Bob Deig
    • Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Vanderburgh County
  • Andy Zay
    • Appointment: Term expires 3/31/2030
    • Huntington County
  • Anthony Swinger
    • Appointment: Term expires 12/31/29
    • Marion County

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post